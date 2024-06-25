Padres' Injured Star Toying With Swing Change
San Diego Padres shortstop Xavier Bogaerts is still in the process of working his way back from a fractured left shoulder that he sustained back on May 20. Bogaerts has now been out for just over a month, and says he could be back as soon as early July.
When Bogaerts does come back, he might implement a major change to his game: his swing. Bogaerts is considering switching to a two-hand follow-through on his swing, a move which he hopes will help alleviate some of the pressure on his recovering shoulder. He does have experience doing this, but primarily keeps one hand on the bat for the follow-through.
“I feel like that will be a little smart to take the stress off my shoulder ... I think it helps me out I can fall back on that,” Bogaerts said, via Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I feel like I can do that swing in a game right now.”
Along with a healthy and smooth return, Bogaerts and the Padres are hoping for improved production when he makes his way back to the field. Bogaerts struggled significantly at the plate this season, slashing .219/.265/.316 with four home runs and 14 RBI. Those averages are easily on pace to be the lowest of the 31-year-old's career. The four-time All-Star and five-time Silver Slugger has hit .280 or beter over each of his last six seasons, and will look to improve back to that level when he returns to play.