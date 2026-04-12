Padres Lineup vs Rockies: Fernando Tatis at Second Base, Jake Cronenworth Out

The San Diego Padres are looking to complete a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies on Sunday.

The Padres won the first two games of the series with walk-off home runs from Xander Bogaerts and Gavin Sheets, and then held on to a 9-5 lead on Saturday night thanks to home runs from Manny Machado and Ramón Laureano.

On Sunday, the Padres will look to get their first sweep of the season and extend their winning streak to five games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is playing second base for a second consecutive day.

Padres vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Sunday

It's a battle of aces on Sunday, as right-handed pitcher Nick Pivetta is taking the mound against left-hander Kyle Freeland.

Pivetta got off to a bad start this season — allowing six runs over three innings of work against the Detroit Tigers — but has settled in nicely over his last two starts. Pivetta pitched five scoreless innings against the San Francisco Giants, and followed it up with five innings of two-run baseball against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He got eight strikeouts in both outings.

As for Freeland, he's allowed a total of four runs across 15.2 innings this year, and has gotten better every start. His most recent outing against the Houston Astros saw him pitch 6.1 innings while allowing just one run on three hits.

Freeland has spent his entire 10-year big league career with the Rockies, and has plenty of experience facing the Padres. In his career at Petco Park, he has a 3.53 ERA across 63.2 innings of work.

Padres Starting Lineup

Ramón Laureano, LF Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Jackson Merrill, CF Manny Machado, 3B Xander Bogaerts, SS Nick Castellanos, DH Ty France, 1B Bryce Johnson, RF Freddy Fermin, C

Tatis is playing second base again, with Jake Cronenworth getting the day off.

Nick Castellanos is starting as the designated hitter, while Ty France and Bryce Johnson are getting starts at first base and right field, respectively.

How to Watch Padres vs Rockies on Sunday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on Sunday, April 12 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.