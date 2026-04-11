Padres Notes: Reliever’s Concerning Elbow Injury, SD Linked to Top Free Agent, City Connect Sales History

The San Diego Padres beat the Colorado Rockies, 5-2, on Friday evening and improved to 8-6 on the year.

Slugging first baseman Gavin Sheets scored the first run of the game via a 416-foot solo shot in the bottom of the fifth inning while backstop Luis Campusano launched a long ball of his own soon after. After the Rockies tied things up in the eighth, Mason Miller remained untouchable and hurled three strikeouts in the top of the ninth inning (he's now struck out 19 of the 24 batters he has faced this season).

In the bottom of the ninth, Sheets came up clutch once again and obliterated the second pitch he saw, sending it 434 feet away at 109.2 mph for a walk-off three-run home run.

Ahead of the eventual victory, the Padres' usually dominant bullpen took a bit of a hit as Jeremiah Estrada was sent to the injured list with a somewhat concerning injury. The silver lining, however, is that Jason Adam was activated and made his 2026 debut.

After his velocity has been down all year, the right-handed Estrada spoke about what he plans to do.

“We’ll dissect it. We have the best pitching staff in baseball," Estrada said. "All it takes is just go back into the office and look back at what’s going on. I’m trying my hardest to say I’m not worried about it. But I am not. This game is about taking time and patience."

In more pitching news, San Diego was linked to a left-handed pitcher who wouldn't break the bank and would appear to enhance the pitching roster. The former Padre is still unclaimed by an MLB team at this early point of the season, and especially given Dylan Cease's departure and Yu Darvish being out for the year, perhaps adding another starter could be a good move for the Friars.

Finally, the Padres' updated City Connect jersey has created a lucrative buzz for the organization, despite players having mixed reactions to them. They have reportedly already sold over $1 million in the new gear, according to Padres insider Kevin Acee.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Lose Top Reliever to Injured List With Elbow Injury, Activate Jason Adam

Padres Tabbed as Best Landing Spot for Top Free Agent Pitcher Who Won't Cost Much

Padres Already Sold Over $1 Million of New City Connect Gear

Members of Padres Organization Rooting for One Specific Owner to Win Bid of Team: Report

Padres Players Have Mixed Reactions to New City Connect Jerseys

Padres Lineup vs Rockies: Nick Castellanos Out, Luis Campusano Starting

Padres' Walk-Off Grand Slam Will Be Turning Point for Rest of 2026 Season: Column

Padres Reliever Concerned With Sudden Drop in Velocity

Padres Tweets of the Day

Gavin Sheets spoke with @SammyLev about his emotions after blasting a walk-off home run, his mindset at the plate in his final at-bat and what he's unlocked at the dish lately: pic.twitter.com/Mw8YRFnV4v — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 11, 2026

Y’all mind if a white boy speaks a lil’ español? pic.twitter.com/YNR0q4MNwZ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 11, 2026

Walk it like I talk it. pic.twitter.com/n7dgR1fEBm — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 11, 2026

Some Merrill Madness for you. pic.twitter.com/od8LQkewD6 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) April 11, 2026

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