Padres Insider Provides Update on AJ Preller, Mike Shildt Future
The San Diego Padres failed in the playoffs yet again, falling short of their lofty World Series goal.
The Friars were eliminated in the Wild Card series, losing in three games to the Chicago Cubs. After a series of aggressive moves from president of baseball operations, A.J. Preller, the roster looked ready for a serious postseason push.
Several prospects were sent out in trades for ready-made players that can help win, while several core pieces were re-signed over the offseason.
With so many pending free agents, this season felt like a final chapter for this iteration of the Padres, and ending on a whimper could lead to metaphorical heads rolling in the brain trust.
Preller has been at the top of the organization for more than 10 years, while manager Mike Shildt has been in charge of the dugout.
They both have a good deal of time in the organization, enough for the ball club to assess their abilities to lead San Diego into the future.
According to reporting from Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune, the future of Preller and Shildt is seemingly headed towards staying for the near future.
"By all accounts, the intention is that president of baseball operations A.J. Preller and Shildt will remain. Preller has one year remaining on his contract, and Shildt has two," Acee wrote.
"Multiple sources have said Shildt’s spot is virtually guaranteed and that Preller’s long-term employment with the Padres is practically assured. Some of those same sources said they expect an extension for Preller to be announced this month."
While San Diego has not managed to get over the hump, Preller has turned the Padres into a baseball powerhouse, consistently reaching the playoffs despite competing in the hyper-competitive National League West.
There have been stars developed under Preller, and big names acquired through trade and free agency.
In an attempt to push the team forward, Padres chairman John Seidler promised to review the organization's practices.
“While we have made the postseason in four of the last six years and had two consecutive 90-win regular seasons for the first time in franchise history, we fell short of our goal to win a World Series Championship,” Seidler wrote.
“Our elimination in the Wild Card round was a disappointment and exposed areas where we must improve. As we look ahead to 2026, our goal remains the same, but we need to get better to accomplish that goal. The process of getting better will begin immediately as we perform a thorough review of our organization with an eye towards improving and winning our first World Series Championship.”
The foreseeable future of the Padres is unclear, but following analysis from the higher-ups, Preller and Shildt will both be given a longer leash.
