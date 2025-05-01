Padres Insider Reveals Jake Cronenworth's Target Return Date
Jake Cronenworth is quietly one of the more important players for the San Diego Padres.
While many of the press clippings center on Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Jackson Merrill, Cronenworth brings lineup balance as a left-handed bat with pop — and also a glove with positional versatility.
The team has seen him come up with some huge hits throughout his career with the Padres. His mere presence lengthens the lineup, and Cronenworth's energy is something that rubs off on the rest of the team.
Cronenworth suffered a fractured rib after being hit by a pitch in early April. He's been on the IL since April 11. According to a report from The San Diego Tribune, Cronenworth is expected to be back in the lineup on May 9 versus the Colorado Rockies in Denver.
Manager Mike Shildt added to the report, saying that Cronenworth will be headed to the Padres' spring training facility in Arizona to get further work.
At this point, it's a great sign Cronenworth is able to swing a bat. With a fractured rib simply getting better with rest and recovery, not feeling any pain when exercising the muscles around the fracture will be huge.
Along with that, getting Cronenworth comfortable with his timing versus big league-level pitching is also imperative. Prior to moving out to Arizona, Cronenworth had been fielding at Petco Park during the pregame period.
With Xander Bogaerts struggling, the Padres do need some additional pop to help out the top of the lineup. With Cronenworth and Merrill expected back within the next couple of week-plus, it should help San Diego immensely as it aims to chase down the rival Los Angeles Dodgers who currently sit atop the National League West.
Prior to the injury, Cronenworth had appeared in 12 games. He's hitting .257 with two home runs, five runs batted in, a .409 OBP, and a .895 OPS.
