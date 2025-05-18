Padres' Jackson Merrill a Future Hall of Famer? MLB Insider Thinks So
MLB Network analyst Jon Morosi believes San Diego Padres All-Star centerfielder Jackson Merrill is bound for the Hall of Fame.
"The ceiling, legitimately, is he could be a Hall of Fame player," said Morosi. "... Simply put, the potential, the achievements of Jackson Merrill are limitless."
Merrill dazzled in his 2024 rookie season, hitting 24 home runs with a slash line of .292/.326/.500 on his way to an All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger award, becoming the first Padres rookie to achieve either accolade. He finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting behind the Pittsburgh Pirates' Paul Skenes.
His expected batting average of .300 and expected slugging percentage of .531 were in the top 3 percent and 4 percent in MLB, respectively.
More news: 4 Padres Receive Cy Young Votes in First Expert Poll
He is putting together an even more impressive sophomore season with nearly .100 point jumps in all of his averages, now slashing .389/.416/.639 through 18 games. All three categories, as well as his wRC+ of 193, lead centerfielders in MLB with a minimum 50 plate appearances.
Since his return from a hamstring injury which landed him on the injured list from April 8 to May 6, he is batting .400 and had multiple hits in the first five games he played following his return.
Morosi noted Merrill's fantastic record against lefties this season, as Merrill's slash line of .346/.357/.731 is exceptional in a lefty vs. lefty matchup. He only posted an OPS of .646 against southpaws in 2024.
His splits against right handers are just as impressive, however, as his .413 batting average and .449 on base percentage both lead MLB centerfielders with more than 30 plate appearances against righties.
The Padres hold the same high hopes for Merrill as Morosi, as they signed the 22-year-old to a nine-year, $135 million contract extension with a club option for a 10th year on April 2.
More news: Padres All-Star Predicted to Win Major End of Season Award
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.