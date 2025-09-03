Padres' Jackson Merrill Responds to Potentially Replacing Xander Bogaerts at Shortstop
San Diego Padres outfielder Jackson Merrill addressed a potential move over to shortstop amid Xander Bogaerts' injury.
The former All-Star is set to miss the rest of the regular season with a non-displaced fracture in his foot, leaving him on the sidelines for at least the entire month of September.
With Bogaerts on the mend, the Padres have a hole at shortstop — and considering Merrill started as a shortstop prospect, he could potentially move to the infield.
When asked by reporters about his feelings regarding a move to short, Merrill expressed interest in the transition.
"Oh, I wish, that'd be awesome," Merrill said. "I mean, yeah, I'll play wherever, honestly. But obviously, it's up to them."
Merrill is coming off the injured list himself as he spent a stint on the 10-day injured list for a left ankle injury, which he tweaked against the Los Angeles Dodgers last month.
The 22-year-old returned to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles, playing in center field and batting sixth. He's in the same spot in the lineup on Wednesday.
“Really excited for Jackson to be back,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said, via Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
“He’s clearly a big part of the club and brings a lot of different things. … It’s at the expense of — we’ve got a lot of really talented left-handed hitters, so (now it makes the) bench a little stronger, and we’ll use the lineup and move guys around and get some guys off their feet.”
This season, Merrill is hitting .258/.314/.408 with nine home runs and 51 RBIs. He has missed a significant amount of action this season due to injury, making only 93 appearances.
He has been a good outfielder this year, with most of his 1.7 WAR coming from the defensive end. His bat has taken a step back this season, but if he can stay healthy for the rest of the regular season and play during the playoffs, he can make up for his struggles.
Will Jackson Merrill Move to Shortstop?
Despite his interest in playing there, the Padres have no plans to move Merrill back to the infield, as he's become a staple in center field.
