Padres' Joe Musgrove Reportedly Scheduled To Return From IL This Weekend
The San Diego Padres have been without one of their leaders, both on and off the field, since May 5. Starter Joe Musgrove hit the 15-day IL in early May with reported tricep tendonitis.
Kevin Acee of the Union Tribune reports that Musgrove should be activated as early as Sunday,.
"Joe Musgrove threw in the bullpen Friday and is on track to start here Sunday. Just like has been the plan essentially since he went on the injured list May 5 with triceps tendinitis. 'I felt really confident that a little bit of rest would be able to get it right within the 15 days,' he said Friday. 'I think if I was not that sure that it was going to be something quick … I probably would have tried to throw through it.'
With the starting pitching depth stretched to its limits, Musgrove's return will be a welcome sight. The Padres, however, would like to see some improvement from their captain.
Musgrove has had a rough start to 2024. He has a 6.37 ERA in eight starts and has struck out a career-low 7.9 batters per nine innings.
Still, he has helped out the staff by giving the Padres length, if not always quality. He has completed six innings four times and reached the sixth inning another time.
It's entirely possible that the tendonitis could account for his early-season struggles. His velocity has not changed much, but he does not have his usual command. He's missing cutters and curveballs over the heart of the plate, and the batters are not missing.
With the emergence of Dylan Cease and Yu Darvish's continued dominance, Musgrove does not have to be the ace of the staff. He can settle into a middle-of-the-rotation role until he gets the feel back for his pitches.