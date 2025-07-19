Padres Linked to 19-Homer All-Star Outfielder as Trade Deadline Nears
Amid their search for a permanent left field replacement, Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller linked the San Diego Padres to All-Star outfielder Kyle Stowers of the Miami Marlins.
After three pretty underwhelming MLB seasons from 2022-24, Stowers broke out in 2025 and has been the best hitter on his team this season by a wide margin. Stowers came out of nowhere in 2025, and now leads his team with 19 homers and 54 RBIs. His .911 OPS leads his team as well, and is the ninth-highest OPS in baseball through the first half.
More news: Padres Reliever Says Surprise Pitcher Has Been Best Lefty in National League
The left fielder has a .385 batting average in July, and has an OPS of 1.290 this month. In the last game before the break, Stowers clubbed three homers and drove in six runs against his former team, the Baltimore Orioles.
Stowers is a hot commodity on a team who is likely to sell, and the Marlins will probably command a high return for the All-Star as they have him under team control through 2029.
The Padres desperately need a left fielder, as they have been without a real one since releasing Jason Heyward. They began the season fielding a platoon with Heyward and Connor Joe, however gave up on it quickly and no longer have either player.
The Padres have been deploying designated hitter Gavin Sheets in left for the better part of two months, however their numbers at the position have only marginally improved. Padres left fielders this season are in the bottom five in MLB in on-base percentage, slugging percentage and wRC+.
More news: Padres All-Star Calls Clayton Kershaw 'The Best in The Game'
The Padres have less than two weeks before the MLB trade deadline, and will need to make several moves if they want to remain competitive this season, though their hole in left field may be the biggest worry.
The Padres return from the All-Star break on Friday, and will face off against the Washington Nationals in the capital at 3:45 p.m. PT. They currently hold the final Wild Card spot in the National League, and will look to kick off their road trip with a win to maintain their position.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.