Padres Linked to Former MVP, 5-Time All-Star Outfielder in Potential Trade
The San Diego Padres continue to roll this season with depth issues in the outfield.
Although the roster is chock full of star power, one of the biggest setbacks in 2025 has been outfield production. It's hard to poke any holes in an outfield headlined by superstar Jackson Merrill, but specifically left field has been a giant question mark this season.
More news: Padres Insider Says Friars 'Must' Make One Specific Trade
Yahoo Sports' MLB insider Jake Mintz theorized that a potential solution to this lack of outfield depth would come in the form of Andrew McCutchen.
"Padres outfielders have a combined .536 OPS, the second-lowest mark in baseball. An upgrade there feels necessary," said Mintz.
McCutchen is a five-time All-Star and was National League MVP in 2013.
He has predominately been a designated hitter since 2022, but has logged innings all over the outfield with centerfield being his most-experienced position. Nowadays, he is batting .249 and is in the 83rd percentile of walk-rate among active batters, earning a free base 12.4 percent of the time.
More news: Padres' Manny Machado Gets Hall of Fame Comp From Veteran MLB Manager
As for potential fit, McCutchen has over 2,000 career-innings at left field, but the 38-year-old struggled the last time he spent a majority of innings in the outfield.
During the 2021 campaign, the MVP graded out negative when it came to his Outs Above Average ranking, finishing the year with a -7 score. That is in line with the bottom four percent of qualified fielders.
Offensively, McCutchen makes the potential move make sense. He has a .707 OPS in the last 20 games, and the 38-year-old would likely not require a major haul if a deal presented itself.
Despite being firmly in 'win-now' mode, perhaps San Diego can keep exploring the market and make a move that also benefits the team for years to come. The case can always be made to bring more talent and star power to a prolific lineup, but solving the depth issue for a one season rental will only cause it to return in the future.
More news: Padres Named Among Biggest Winners of Offseason, Further Proving AJ Preller's Greatness
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.