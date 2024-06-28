Padres Linked to Starting Pitcher From Division Rival as Potential Trade Fit
Pitchers are always a hot commodity among teams jockeying for postseason position as the trade deadline approaches. With the July 20 deadline less than a month away, Rockies starting pitcher Cal Quantrill is a potential fit for several teams. Interestingly, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand identified the San Diego Padres as one.
Quantrill made his professional debut in 2019 with the Padres, who chose the right-hander with the eighth pick of the first round in the 2016 draft. Quantrill was traded to the Cleveland Guardians in 2020, where he played for four seasons before being traded to Colorado in 2024.
Currently, the right-hander is earning $6.55 million and will be arbitration-eligible next winter. It's the last year of team control before the 29-year-old is eligible for free agency. Soon, the Rockies might look to take advantage of Quantrill's talent in a market with few obvious sellers potentially generating rich demand.
This season, Quantrill is 6-5 with a 3.50 ERA and 1.30 WHIP, with 64 strikeouts and 34 walks across 90 innings. He leads all Rockies pitchers in games started (16), wins (6), and ERA while ranking second across the team in strikeouts.
Quantrill has five pitches but relies heavily on his sinker (39%) and splitter (36%) while occasionally incorporating a cutter (12%) and curveball (10%). He also has a changeup in his tool kit that he rarely uses (2%).
In two of his three most recent starts against the Nationals and Twins, Quantrill struck out five batters and walked only one across six innings. Against the Twins, he held Minnesota to three hits and zero runs.
If Quantrill does not make his return to Petco Park for the postseason, other likely teams for the right-hander include the Orioles and the Twins.