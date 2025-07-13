Padres Make Insane MLB History on 2025 All-Star Team
The San Diego Padres made MLB history with their 2025 All-Star selections, becoming the first team to ever send three relief pitchers to the All-Star game.
Closer Robert Suarez and relievers Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon all received 2025 All-Star honors, etching this Padres bullpen's name into history. Previously, 28 teams had sent two players out of the bullpen.
The trio's spots in the Midsummer Classic are well deserved, as they have been pillars of confidence out of the bullpen all season long.
More news: Padres All-Star Admits First Trade Was 'Super Jarring'
Adam is heading to the All-Star game for the first time in his career, and it is well deserved. He has a 1.70 ERA through an MLB-leading 47 appearances, and is striking out nearly 10 batters per nine innings. He has an unreal ERA+ of 245, which would serve as a career best for the veteran.
Morejon is another first-time All-Star, and has been lights out over the last few weeks. He hasn't allowed a run since June 11, and has the best ERA in the bullpen at 1.67. His ERA+ is the best of the three — sitting just above Adam's at 249 — as is his WHIP, which is 0.814.
Suarez leads MLB with 28 saves, and has a 3.84 ERA through 43 games so far. He is striking out batters at a higher rate than last season, improving from 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings to 9.5. He has also massively cut down on the long ball, and has given up just one homer all season. This will be his second consecutive All-Star appearance, and he is the only one of the three to receive the honor more than once.
More news: Padres Expected to Make Major Shakeup at Catcher: Report
The Padres' bullpen has been unstoppable this season, and they will hope they can continue to put goose eggs on the scoreboard for the remainder of the season as they chase down the San Francisco Giants in the Wild Card. Before the game on Saturday, they are 0.5 games back of a postseason spot, and are looking to take a series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday at 4:35 p.m. PT.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.