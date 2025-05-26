Padres Manager Reveals How New Call-Up Will Get Opportunities
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt spoke about how he would use recent call-up catcher Luis Campusano, who the Padres recalled from Triple-A El Paso after Jason Heyward landed on the injured list.
“We love our catchers,” Shildt said. “… It’s Campy’s bat that has been very productive. So we’ll look to create some opportunities for him offensively. He’s gonna get some work at first base, and DH is an open spot that he is going to occupy occasionally. As far as him being able to play first base, we haven’t seen it. We know he’s getting to work on it. It’s an option.”
Campusano became the third catcher on the Padres roster after his call up, joining Elias Diaz and Martin Maldonado in taking shifts behind the plate. If he were to transition to first base, he would likely split time with Gavin Sheets and Luis Arraez, both of whom are listed as first basemen and designated hitters.
In eleven major league plate appearances with the Padres this season, Campusano is yet to record a hit, however he has drawn five walks ahead of Sunday's win. He has a free pass in each of his four games this season. He played three games with the Padres earlier in the season from May 3-5.
His batting was a different story with Triple-A El Paso this year, however, as he has 41 hits in 131 at bats for a .313 average. He leads the Chihuahuas with ten home runs this year, and has a slash line of .313/.432/.611 for an OPS north of 1.000. He is also tied for the team lead in runs scored with 28.
Campusano has featured in every season since 2020 for the Padres, but is yet to stay in the majors for a full season. He is a career .247 hitter, with an on base percentage of .300 and slugging percentage of .382. He played a career high 91 MLB games with the Friars last year, hitting eight home runs and tallying 40 RBIs.
The Padres will hope Campusano can find his minor league form in the bigs, as they are in a tight division race in the National League West.
