Padres Place Michael King on Injured List in Brutal Update
The San Diego Padres have placed right-handed pitcher Michael King on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation.
More news: Padres Expected to Be Interested in 30-Homer Japanese Slugger Coming to MLB: Report
In a corresponding move, the Padres recalled right-hander David Morgan from Triple-A El Paso. Morgan has a 6.91 ERA with 30 strikeouts across 14.1 innings pitched this season.
King is dealing with a scapula issue after sleeping awkwardly ahead of Saturday's start. The San Diego ace was scratched from his start over the weekend with shoulder stiffness, and Padres insider Kevin Acee provided an update on King's injury Saturday.
"He was experiencing shoulder stiffness today," Acee wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "The Padres do not believe there is any long-term issue but decided it was better if King did not start."
Nevertheless, it appears King's injury is rather serious if the Padres have decided a stint on the IL is necessary. The right-hander's departure signifies the Friars have lost their ace, which does not bode well for the upcoming schedule in June.
The Padres began the season with Yu Darvish on the IL, and have since had a number of position players sidelined by injuries. Now, two key Padres starters will be on the IL amidst a tight division race in the National League West.
The hope is that King will be activated once he is eligible to return, rather than spend an extended period of time away. King has a 2.59 ERA with 64 strikeouts and 1.024 WHIP across 10 starts this season.
More news: Padres Recall Pitcher From Triple-A Ahead of Braves Finale
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.