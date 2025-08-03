Padres' Manny Machado on 2025 Goals: 'We've Got to Go Through the Dodgers'
The San Diego Padres made several high-profile moves at the 2025 trade deadline, and third baseman Manny Machado has high expectations for the remainder of the Padres season.
The Friars became the center of the deadline this season after acquiring All-Star closer Mason Miller from the Athletics, and added two more All-Stars in designated hitter Ryan O'Hearn and starter Nestor Cortes to their roster. They also addressed some clear holes in their lineup by bringing in starter JP Sears, catcher Freddy Fermin and outfielder Ramon Laureano.
Manny Machado spoke on the Padres' goal for the remainder of the 2025 season.
“Try to go win it all,” Machado said. “That’s been our goal. We’ve got to go through the Dodgers. So hopefully, go out there and compete for that division and ultimately try to bring a championship to the city, which is our main goal.”
More news: Padres Could Shift Mason Miller to Starting Pitcher
The Padres rode a hot streak into August, winning five straight to end July and a sixth consecutively on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals. They are three games back in their division behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and have a firm grip on a spot in the NL Wild Card.
Their hot streak and fantastic deadline has put them in prime position for a run in October, which would be monumental for a team which hasn't been to the Fall Classic since 1998.
Miller looked good in his first appearance at Petco Park on Friday, notching his first strikeout with the Friars on a 103.1 mph fastball in their 4-1 win. If Friday is a sign of things to come, the Padres have more than a good chance of running the Dodgers out of pole position in the NL West.
More news: Former Padres Coach Passes Away
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.