Padres' Manny Machado Says Whole Week Has Been Prepping Team for Dodgers Series
The San Diego Padres have unfinished business in 2025. After making a shocking NLDS exit in the playoffs last season after leading 2-1 in the series, the Friars hope a series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers this week is a foreshadow of what's to come in October.
For the last few years, the Padres and Dodgers have largely dominated the National League West. The Arizona Diamondbacks did make a strong playoff push in 2023 but have mostly been on the sidelines this season in terms of division standings.
The San Francisco Giants, on the other hand, have emerged as a competitive opponent this season. The Padres split a four-game series with the Giants to open the month of June, but their schedule only gets harder.
Heading into Monday's series opener with the Dodgers, the Padres are coming off another potential playoff preview with a series win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
While the Giants and Brewers were both tough opponents, the tensions will be highest for the National League Division Series rematch against the Dodgers.
The Friars pushed L.A. to the brink of elimination in October, but 24 consecutive scoreless innings from the Padres lineup cemented the team's early exit from the postseason.
The Padres know what they're up against in June, a month where they play the Dodgers twice. Manny Machado revealed the San Diego squad is earnestly preparing for the rivalry matchup.
“This whole week has been prepping us for the series,” Machado said to MLB.com's AJ Cassavell. “San Fran was a hell of a series. We came here, and it was even tougher than that. Every series has been getting tougher and tougher. We know who we are going to run up against. We definitely got ready for it this week.”
Monday will be the first of seven games the Dodgers and Padres play over the next 11 days. It wouldn't be a stretch to say these next two weeks could have major implications on the end of season standings in the NL West.
