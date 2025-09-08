Padres' Michael King Could Return This Week
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King could return this week as the team ramps up for a final push to capture the National League West title.
King has been out for weeks with a knee injury, though he appears to be finally progressing and nearing a return to the mound.
The veteran picked up the injury while recovering from a shoulder injury earlier in the season. However, it did not seriously flare up until he made his comeback start in early August.
More news: Former Padres Veteran Calls Out Dodgers Pitcher For ‘Scumbag Move’
Now, King appears close to returning for San Diego, according to Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
"Michael King (knee) was expected to throw a bullpen on Sunday, which could put him on track to return from the injured list on Tuesday," Sanders wrote in an injury update.
"The team announced Darvish and RHP Nick Pivetta would start Monday and Wednesday, respectively, leaving Tuesday as a TBD."
More news: Padres Rotation Depth Takes Massive Hit as Another Pitcher Heads to Injured List
San Diego needs King to return and get firing before the playoffs, especially since the rotation has been inconsistent this year.
The bullpen for the Friars remains one of the best in the league, but without King, Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish, and Nick Pivetta have not been reliable game-to-game for the most part.
King stands out as the most consistent starter the team has in the rotation, when healthy. In 11 starts, he posted a 2.81 ERA, 3.33 FIP, and 1.4 WAR.
He is in a contract year, giving him all the motivation to hit the ground running, but his extended time on the mend will make his ramp-up tricky.
Manager Mike Shildt is not sure when or what to expect from the 30-year-old righty.
“Michael (King) is around the corner, but I don’t know what the depth of Michael looks like, what he’s going to be able to give us. Or when,” Shildt said. “But, like I said, we’ll figure it out. I’m confident of that.”
The Padres are entering a series against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday, and if King does return during Fletcher's reported timeline, he could be in line to come back at Petco Park.
The Friars are in the midst of a tight division race so every game counts with October quickly approaching.
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.