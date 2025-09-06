Former Padres Veteran Calls Out Dodgers Pitcher For ‘Scumbag Move’
Former San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer reacted to a controversial video of a Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher.
There is no love lost between Padres and Dodgers fans, and the same goes for players on the field.
A viral video of right-hander Emmet Sheehan apparently changing the ball of Pittsburgh Pirate rookie Cam Devanney's first MLB hit for another ball started circulating all over the internet.
The video showed Sheehan essentially taking away the specific ball from Devanney's first hit, despite tradition stating that the rookie gets to keep the ball as a token of celebration.
Hosmer saw the video on social media and commented, "Pending more information…. Another all time scumbag move."
After the game, Sheehan claimed that he did not know it was the player's first hit and said he was going to apologize.
"I had no idea. I liked the ball I was throwing with, so I tried to keep it," Sheehan said.
"And I had no idea that was his first hit. So I'm going to try and find Cam tomorrow and apologize and figure out a way to make it up to him. But yeah, it was completely unintentional."
Devanney was drafted in the 15th round in 2019, spending years in the minor leagues before getting his call up recently.
After the game, he was confused about what happened.
“I’m not entirely sure what happened,” Devanney said. “I just found out moments ago. I think I did get the right one.”
Despite the whirlwind of controversy, the young player was happy to get his hit and check off that box.
“Just a marathon, it’s been surreal,” Devanney said. “Everything I could have hoped for honestly. It’s been a crazy three days. I don’t even have words for it. Just incredible.
“Three days in the big leagues to go without a hit is a really long time, just getting it out of the way is really awesome.”
As for Hosmer, he has not followed up on his statement against Sheehan, though he continues to post on X regarding other baseball matters, giving his unfiltered opinion on the happenings of the sport.
