Padres' Mike Shildt Defends Decision to Start Dylan Cease on Short Rest in Game 4
In Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Dylan Cease made his first career start on three days' rest. It didn't go as planned.
Cease left the bump at Petco Park after just 1.2 innings. He faced 10 batters. He got five batters outs, but also allowed two runs before Bryan Hoeing replaced him on the mound. Hoeing then allowed a third run to score charged to Cease.
“I liked how the ball was coming out of my hand,” Cease told Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. “… I felt good out there.”
Though Cease planned on having a normal start, his outing quickly turned into a nightmare. As Padres manager Mike Shildt approached the mound, Cease shook his head in disappointment as he made his untimely departure.
The right-hander revealed his thought on Shildt's decisions to pull him out of the game.
“I understand right there,” Cease said. “I let on some baserunners, so (going deeper) wasn’t really an option today. … It was just dependent on results. Unfortunately, the results weren’t there today.”
The right-hander gave up three earned runs, one home run, and a walk. Cease had just one strikeout in Game 4.
The Padres went from starting their ace to pivoting to a bullpen game. Then the narrative switched, San Diego and the Dodgers were both using the best of the bullpen on the mound.
Several fans were left wondering why Shildt made the decision to start Cease on three days' rest. Many felt it doomed the Padres from the start, but Shildt defended his starter postgame.
Shildt said the right-hander's pitches weren't affected by the short rest.
"I don't [think he was affected]. Everything we measured by," Shildt began. "Those are some pretty good hitters. They put good swings on him. They had good at-bats with him, the other start he had.
"The guy's throwing 100. You tell me I can start a guy throwing a hundred with a good slider, I'm going to take that guy every time. They put some swings on him.
"Mookie got a ball, 3-2 that he got out of the ballpark. It was as simple as that. And all the measurables we get in, as far as like the life on the ball, I'd grade it out A-plus."
The Padres were one game away from reaching the NLCS, but the San Diego lineup never got going. It was an uncharacteristic night for the hottest team in baseball.
The Padres will look to advance after a Game 5 triumph in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium. It'll be a huge test for the Padres to enter Chavez Ravine full of unruly fans. However, the Padres have already won a game at Dodger Stadium in this series and there's a good chance they can do it again.
“I’m already excited for Friday,” Shildt said. “How fun is that going to be? Missed opportunity, chance to close it out. Didn’t. Move on. Play Game 5. Winner take it.”