Padres Move Fernando Tatis Jr. to Long-Term Injured List
The Padres were not going to incorporate a healthy Fernando Tatis Jr. into their roster Wednesday.
In case that wasn't formally clear, the Padres transferred Tatis, a two-time National League All-Star, from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list on Wednesday.
Tatis Jr. endured a right femoral stress reaction that has sidelined him since June 22. The injury was more severe than initially anticipated. Wednesday marked 60 days since his initial IL placement.
Considering the rapidly approaching postseason in October, Tatis Jr. does not have much time to recover to make a return to the field this season.
The IL move is unfortunate but unsurprising news for the Padres. The two-time Silver Slugger had been a valuable lineup presence prior to the injury, as he was leading the team with 14 home runs.
Even after more than a month-long absence, he is still tied for the fifth-most homers on the Padres and is only six home runs behind co-leaders Manny Machado and Jurickson Profar.
Although the Gold Glove right fielder has yet to be cleared for a minor league rehabilitation assignment, he has made some progress in his recovery. The San Diego Union-Tribune’s Kevin Acee recently reported that Tatis Jr. has been doing some light running and playing catch on Tuesday. Tatis Jr. is also regularly hitting in the batting cage. This is similar to what he has been doing over the past few weeks, but he slowly increases the intensity as he progresses.
There is still no confirmed timeline for when Tatis Jr. will be healthy enough to return to the Major Leagues.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his recovery, Tatis Jr. does not seem to have lost hope that we will be able to make his way back eventually. According to Acee, Tatis Jr. said, “I’ll be back soon,” after walking off the field on Tuesday.
By placing Tatis Jr on the 60-day IL, the Padres were able to open a spot for 29-year-old shortstop Mason McCoy. The team's No. 24 prospect had his contract selected from the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas on Wednesday, the same day Tatis Jr. was transferred.
McCoy collected his first major league hit Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins.
The Iowa University product has one season of experience in the Major Leagues, appearing in six games with the Blue Jays last season.
Additionally, Tatis Jr.’s placement on the 60-day IL will ensure he maintains eligibility for when he is healthy enough to return to the 40-man roster.