Padres New Control Person Addresses Relocation, Goals for Future
Like the changing of the guard, John Seidler replaced his brother, Peter Sielder, as the San Diego Padres chairman on Wednesday.
But even with a new chairman, the new Seidler brother said the franchise still has the same goals.
“We’re going to continue executing the Padres’ long-term plan,” Siedler said to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I want what all the fans want. I want to see a World Series championship. I want to have the decision that Peter talked about — do we have a parade on water, land or both?”
The Padres have yet to win a World Series title but made two appearances in the 1984 and 1998 seasons.
Since then, San Diego has only made it as far as the NL Championship Series in 2022, where they fell to the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Padres were dealt a gut-wrenching defeat in the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024. This was the first time San Diego played all five games of the NLDS, which shows how tight of a battle it was between the two teams.
Although the Padres have been unable to secure a World Series title, Seidler acknowledged the unwavering support of the San Diego fanbase.
“Our home in San Diego is downtown,” Seidler told Acee. “The key moments in the playoffs, even during the COVID season, where nobody was allowed in the stadium, there were cars driving up and down the streets honking, and it was just crazy.”
One of Seidler’s goals as the new chairman is to amplify the already immense support San Diego has given the Padres. Therefore, Seidler said he intends to build the strongest version of the Padres as possible.
“I want to see that on a much bigger scale,” Seidler said to Acee. “So I’m gonna keep working with Erik (Greupner) and A.J. (Preller), and we’re gonna do our damnedest to put the best team on the field that we can.”
The Padres have found much more postseason success in recent years, making three playoff appearances in five seasons after a 14-season drought from the postseason.
However, Seidler believes the job is not finished and plans to bring home the first World Series title in history.
“Playoffs three years out of five is good. We hope to do even better,” Seidler said to Acee. “And one of these years, we are going to win the World Series.”
