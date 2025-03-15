Padres Starting Pitcher Will Miss Beginning of Season Due to Injury, Says Manager Mike Shildt
San Diego Padres right-hander Matt Waldron will miss the start of the season because of a left oblique injury, per manager Mike Shildt.
"Checked in on Matt, he slept okay looks like he can still feel it," Shildt said. "The 24-48 hours after it happens is going to be the most critical, so we're still in that window. We're hopeful that [he has] a quicker recovery. It's going to be some period of time that's going to impact the start of the season."
Waldron was warming up in the bullpen Friday night when he sustained the injury that has effectively sidelined him in this spring's competition for the final spot in the starting rotation. The right-hander was considered a favorite to win the race, despite better performances from other pitchers this spring.
However, the unfortunate update confirms Waldron won't be available to open the season.
The remaining candidates to earn the final spot in the rotation include Kyle Hart, Stephen Kolek, and Randy Vásquez. Shildt provided an update on the competition Saturday.
"Kolek made his case the other day," he said. "Hart's going to continue to get his opportunities. We're not as familiar with him, but we like what we've seen. Unfortunately for him, he's had a little bit of illness so that's set him back in his progression.
"Vásquez yesterday was really good on the back field in the Triple-A game. Five scoreless, everything looked good, velo was in a good spot."
There is speculation Vásquez will emerge as the winner of the competition.
Last season, Vásquez went 4-7 and produced a 4.87 ERA with 62 strikeouts, 29 walks, and 1.51 WHIP across 98 innings. He made 20 starts for the Padres in 2024 and largely filled in for Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove when the starters missed time.
