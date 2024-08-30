Padres' Newest Player Makes Immediate Impact at Triple-A; Could Promotion Follow?
Elias Díaz was the Most Valuable Player of the All-Star Game last year for the Colorado Rockies a year ago.
Now, he is getting settled into a new organization with the San Diego Padres with Triple-A El Paso.
On Tuesday, Díaz was the designated hitter and doubled in two runs in an 11-1 win over Tacoma. It was his first game since signing a minor league contract with the Padres.
Through three games at El Paso, Díaz is 3 for 12 with a double, a home run, and six RBIs.
Diaz could force his way onto the big league bench when rosters expand Sunday, but he will have to sustain his success to impress. By the end of his time in Colorado, Díaz's numbers weren't great.
The Rockies released him earlier this month after an injury-riddled year in which Díaz hit .270/.315/.378 with only five homers in 84 games.
In 2023, Díaz wrapped up the season with 14 home runs and a .725 OPS. He made history by becoming the first Rockies player to earn All-Star MVP honors after hitting a two-run homer in the game.
Díaz maintained strong offensive numbers with a .795 OPS through June 9, but injuries to both calves disrupted his momentum. After returning from the injured list, his performance dipped, and he finished his final 28 games with Colorado posting a .507 OPS without hitting any home runs.
"The moves that we're making shouldn't come as a surprise," Rockies manager Bud Black said at the time Díaz was released. "I've talked about the movement to get younger, to see our younger players. And a number of our young pitchers have hit our roster over this season. Today is another example of that, to bring one of our young players up."
Black mentioned that he brought Díaz into his office earlier on Aug. 16 to inform him of the organization's decision. It was a difficult conversation.
"Moving on from a guy like Elias was difficult in a lot of ways," Black said. "He was a big part of this team for four years, and we saw him grow as a player. We're proud of Elias for what he did here. He can hold his head high, and we're going to pull for him wherever he goes. But as you know, things change, players come, players go."
Díaz was a fixture in the Rockies lineup for nearly five years and was granted his unconditional release after the organization decided to move in a younger direction.
Colorado selected the contract of Drew Romo, who is the ninth-ranked prospect by MLB.com.