Padres News: Jackson Merrill's Illness Revealed
San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt spoke out about the illness which caused him to scratch All-Star center fielder Jackson Merrill an hour before first pitch against the Colorado Rockies Sunday afternoon.
“We’re not sure if it’s something that’s viral or it’s more food-related,” Shildt said. “He has gotten some IVs. He’s feeling better, and we’re just going to evaluate him later tonight and tomorrow.”
The illness comes less than a week after Merrill's return to the Padres after a lenghty stint on the injured list with a hamstring injury beginning April 8.
Merrill has swung the bat well since his return, going 11-for-19 with a home run and six RBIs. He is having a monstrous sophomore season for the Friars, slashing .446/.475/.732. The Padres played just two games with both Jake Cronenworth — who returned from the injured list to play against the Rockies on Friday — and Merrill before the news of the center fielder's illness.
The Padres fell to the Rockies in the final game of their three-game series Sunday during Merrill's absence. It was the first game they had lost to the Rockies this season, and they had kept them scoreless in four of the five games prior. The Rockies relieved former Padres manager Bud Black of his managerial duties with the club following the game.
Tyler Wade filled in for Merrill, batting ninth and going 0-for-3 in the loss Sunday. He has been Merrill's replacement in center field for most of the season, playing there 16 times during the All-Star's stint on the IL. Wade is batting .273 with a .702 OPS on the season. He's yet to leave the yard but has four RBIs to his name.
After being without Merrill for so long, the Padres will want him to return and continue producing while they chase the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. They begin a homestand Monday evening against the Los Angeles Angels at 6:40 p.m. PT/9:40 p.m. ET.
