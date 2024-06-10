Padres News: Minor League Infielder Tried To Fight Umpire After Overturned Walk-Off
The Saturday night fireworks at the Double-A San Antonio Missions' game were a little different than beautiful colors in the sky for the San Diego Padres affiliate.
A play that resulted in celebration turned into chaos after further review. Midland RockHounds outfielder Denzel Clarke had to be forcibly restrained by his coaches and teammates after an apparent walk-off home run was overturned because he missed third base.
The sequence of events was wild and resulted in an ejection.
The Missions were up 4-2 to the RockHounds with two runners on and two outs in the bottom in the ninth inning and pinch hitter Cooper Bowman stepped up to the plate. He took the first pitch he saw out of the park for the game-winner — until it was determined Clarke missed third base.
In the middle of the RockHounds' celebration at home plate, San Antonio pitcherJayvien Sandridge returned to the rubber and tossed the ball to third base, where Marcos Castañon stepped on the bag for what turned out to be the final out of the game. Clarke, the would-be fourth run for Midland, missed third base on his way home, so he was ruled out to end the game.
Neither Clarke nor Bowman's runs counted. The game ended with a final score of 4-3 in favor in the Missions.
If you're going to walk the opposing team off the field, be sure to touch every base first.