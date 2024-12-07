Padres' NL West Rival Open to Making Big Change to Sign Friars Free Agent
Free agent infielder Ha-Seong Kim has garnered interest from a National League West rival of the San Diego Padres. However, the arrival of Kim for the team that signs him would mean there would be a vacant position since the shortstop will miss the start of the season.
The San Francisco Giants are hoping to sign him, and if a deal does transpire, it wouldn't have been possible without Matt Chapman. The Giants third baseman told team officials that he would be willing to switch to shortstop while Kim recovered from shoulder surgery, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
San Francisco just lost starting pitcher Blake Snell to another NL West rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers. As the Giants hope to revamp their roster this winter, Chapman's idea could help the team realistically strike a deal with Kim.
He is one of the best free agent middle infielders on the market this offseason even though he is recovering from right labrum surgery. Although Kim is poised to miss the beginning of the 2025 season, he is still expected to land a considerable offer this winter.
Kim declined his mutual option with the Padres, signaling a reunion wasn't in store for the two parties.
There was already speculation that Kim wouldn't be returning to San Diego after he hired Boras Corporation to represent him at the start of October. This is Kim's first trip through free agency after he signed with the Padres in 2021 on a $28 million guaranteed contract. Kim was posted to MLB by the Kiwoom Heroes of South Korea's KBO.
Kim is an elite defender with average offensive numbers. Once he became an everyday starter with the Padres in 2022, Kim slashed .250/.336/.385. His numbers are better than the league-average hitter.
Additionally, Kim displayed his best discipline at the plate throughout the 2024 campaign. He recorded a 12.3 percent walk rate against a stellar 16.4 percent strikeout rate. Kim also had 60 stolen bases in 74 attempts over the last two seasons.
Although his offensive numbers are solid, his defense far outweighs anything else. Kim's defense and versatility will likely be the main selling point for his new club — and that club could wind up being an NL West rival of the Padres.