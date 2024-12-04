Padres Not Expected to Join Sweepstakes for Top Free Agent Bat: Report
The San Diego Padres are reportedly not expected to join the bidding for free agent shortstop Willy Adames despite their need for stability at the position.
According to a report from MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi, Adames’ market includes teams that have an opening at shortstop, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox. There are also a number of clubs eyeing him as a third baseman.
With San Diego not involved, general manager A.J. Preller has to decide how to move forward with his shortstop dilemma.
Last year, the Padres were still considering trade options for Ha-Seong Kim as late as mid-February. Ultimately, they decided to keep Kim, who was heading into his final year before free agency. As a result, Xander Bogaerts didn’t find out he’d be transitioning to second base until the day he reported to spring training.
Preller is hoping to have an answer to this conundrum well before spring training this time around.
According to MLB.com, Adames is willing to switch positions, but only if the team, city, and contract align with his preferences which is why the Houston Astros have been "staying in contact" with him. He is the backup plan if the Astros don't agree to terms with Alex Bregman, according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
If a team has an established shortstop like the Astros, he could shift to third or even second base. While Adames has played 51 MLB games at second and just seven at third, a similar trend was seen in the minors. However, one scout suggested to Jesse Rogers of ESPN that third base might be a better fit than second for him.
"His middle infield range could be limited as he gets older," the scout said. "It wasn't the best last year, plus he has corner infield power. I like him there."
Adames is coming off a career year, setting personal-bests in home runs (32), RBIs (112), and stolen bases (21) while finishing fifth in fWAR among shortstops. However, he also struck out a career-high 173 times.
Since Adames debuted in 2018, no other primary shortstop, including multiple-time All-Stars, has a higher team winning percentage in games they’ve played than Adames. According to ESPN Research, his teams have a .586 winning percentage when he’s on the field.