Padres Notes: Blockbuster Trade Prediction, Friars Linked to Pitcher, Michael King to Be Dealt?
The San Diego Padres have found themselves in quite an uneventful offseason despite more roles to fill as spring training approaches.
A trade for a Cy Young award-winning pitcher would be a budget-friendly move, but more importantly one that brings more star power to the Friars.
With the need for more pitching yet to be addressed, San Diego has reportedly been named the likeliest spot for a World Series-winning pitcher.
In more pitching news, Michael King was mentioned as a potential trade candidate in a move that would shock the baseball world.
King pitched a 13-9 record in 2024 with a 2.95 ERA along with 201 strikeouts over his 173.2 total innings.
Despite the aforementioned quiet offseason, San Diego is expected to have a top payroll in MLB. Usually when a team has made a giant push for talent and spends big, this is expected, but the Padres have made no big league signings and minimal acquisitions.
The Padres have their work cut out for them in 2025, to say the least.
