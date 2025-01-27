Padres Named Likeliest Landing Spot for $22M World Series Winning Pitcher
The San Diego Padres have had an underwhelming offseason.
With name after name coming and going through the rumor mill to free agents not coming back to watching more huge names go to the league's highest spenders, Padres fans seem to be scratching their heads every other day this offseason.
Finally, the Friars are seen as a favorite to land big-name talent.
The last time San Diego was seen as the 'likeliest' team to land a free agent, it was the complicated saga of Roki Sasaki who, despite a larger offer to play in San Diego, chose the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Remember, the Padres are far from rebuilding and should not be seen as a non-threat in baseball this season. They came just two runs away from knocking out the Dodgers in the NLDS.
Another starter would be a major addition to the San Diego rotation, and Andrew Heaney's postseason experience might just make him a perfect fit in San Diego.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller sees Heaney to the Padres as the "likeliest landing spot" for the 33-year-old with the Toronto Blue Jays as another likely option.
Heaney had a slightly down year for the Texas Rangers in 2024, coming off a World Series championship, going 5-14 with an ERA of 4.28. Heaney was still able to pitch his most innings since 2018 with 160, and his most strikeouts since 2018 with 159.
Heaney still seems to have a lot left in the tank and can be a great project for pitching coach Ruben Niebla to work on this season.
The Padres also need to make more moves as they seem to be standing still in a moment when everyone else is quickly editing their rosters.
Friday saw them make their first MLB addition this offseason, acquiring right handed pitcher Ron Marinaccio from the Chicago White Sox, who designated him for assignment recently. Although he has minimal experience pitching in MLB, this could signal the start of a more active offseason as spring training is just around the corner.
