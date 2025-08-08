Padres Notes: Friars Tried to Trade for All-Star Outfielder, Michael King Return Revealed, More
The San Diego Padres got a rest day Thursday after a big win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, placing them just two games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.
The Padres were clear winners at last week's trade deadline and cemented themselves as a real contender by acquiring seven players, three of which were All-Stars. They also held talks to bring another into the fold in the Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton, however, nothing came to be.
In other news, Michael King has been on the injured list since late May, and will be a huge return for the Padres when he's healthy again.
The Padres revealed that the starter is set to come back on Saturday when they face off against the Boston Red Sox.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news
