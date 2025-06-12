Padres Notes: Outfielder Suddenly Retires at 24, Friars Linked to All-Star Ace, Series Loss to Dodgers
The San Diego Padres lost to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-2, on Wednesday afternoon. The Friars fell to 38-29 on the year, but will be back in L.A. for a four game set against the Dodgers on Monday.
Additionally, a top outfield prospect for San Diego suddenly retired at just 24 years old. The 2019 MLB draft pick only played 47 games in Double-A San Antonio as he decided to end his professional baseball career.
Finally, both the Friars as well as the Dodgers are predicted to enter a bidding war for an All-Star starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline. A southpaw pitcher to help out the rotation during the second half of the season seems like it would be perfect fit for the Padres.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
