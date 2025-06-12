Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Outfielder Suddenly Retires at 24, Friars Linked to All-Star Ace, Series Loss to Dodgers

Gabe Smallson

May 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
May 30, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres lost to the rival Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-2, on Wednesday afternoon. The Friars fell to 38-29 on the year, but will be back in L.A. for a four game set against the Dodgers on Monday.

Additionally, a top outfield prospect for San Diego suddenly retired at just 24 years old. The 2019 MLB draft pick only played 47 games in Double-A San Antonio as he decided to end his professional baseball career.

Finally, both the Friars as well as the Dodgers are predicted to enter a bidding war for an All-Star starting pitcher ahead of the trade deadline. A southpaw pitcher to help out the rotation during the second half of the season seems like it would be perfect fit for the Padres.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Outfield Prospect Suddenly Retires at 24 Years Old

Padres, Dodgers Predicted to Enter Bidding War for All-Star Starting Pitcher at Trade Deadline

Dodgers Fan Favorite Flatly Says Padres Were Better Team in 2024 NLDS

Former Padres Infield Prospect is Carving Up Double-A — As a Pitcher for Mets

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News