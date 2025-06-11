Dodgers Fan Favorite Flatly Says Padres Were Better Team in 2024 NLDS
Los Angeles Dodgers fan favorite utility man Kiké Hernández claimed that the San Diego Padres were the better team during the 2024 NLDS.
The Padres were leading 2-1 in the highly-anticipated series, but a stroke of bad luck for the Friars emerged in the form of 24 consecutive scoreless innings as the eventual World Series champions moved to the next round.
“They were the better team,” Hernández simply stated.
The Dodgers only had five more regular season wins than San Diego, but the two franchises were almost identical in the second half of 2024. The Dodgers finished the regular season on a 42-23 run while the Padres were 43-20 to close out the year.
While Max Muncy didn't exactly call the Padres the better team, he spoke highly of them Padres after hoisting the Commissioner's Trophy.
“That was the best team we played in the postseason last year,” Muncy said.
Even the Dodgers' skipper gave the proper flowers to San Diego as the two powerhouses began to face off for the first time in 2025 on Monday.
“They’re a really talented ball club, they’re gonna fight till the end against us,” said manager Dave Roberts. “They’ve been waiting for this series for redemption.”
Redemption for the 2024 divisional series likely won't be attained through June victories, but with the current standings in the NL West, the seven meetings with L.A. over the absurd 11-day stretch can perhaps result in a first place spot.
After the Dodgers took the first game on Monday, the Padres responded with an 11-1 beatdown of L.A. on Tuesday. Tensions will be running high for the rest of the week as every game can have major implications on how the rest of the regular season will play out.
The memories of the NLDS will likely continue to sting for some time, but the redemption arc will more accurately be seen in October.
