Padres Officially Release Veteran Infielder After Disappointing Season
The San Diego Padres released third baseman Mike Brosseau on Friday, ending his short stay with the team.
Brosseau joined the Padres in the offseason, signing a minor league contract. He spent all of 2025 with Triple-A El Paso, and failed to make a breakthrough into the majors despite the Padres struggling for depth.
He had a .222/.308/.358 slash line with a .666 OPS through 86 games with the Chihuahuas this season, hitting nine homers and driving in 39 runs.
Brosseau began his career with the Tampa Bay Rays, who signed him to a minor league contract in June 2016. He spent a few years working his way up through the organization before making his MLB debut for the club in 2019.
He played three seasons in Florida from 2019-21 and had an especially good 2020 season, the year the Rays won the American League Pennant. He posted a .936 OPS in the shortened 2020 season, good for a 160 OPS+ through 36 games. He played 143 games total at the MLB level for the Rays, and carried a .245/.311/.438 slash line with 16 homers.
The Milwaukee Brewers traded for Brosseau after the 2021 season, starting him off in Triple-A in 2022 before calling him up in May of that year. He played 70 games that season, the most he's played in a single MLB season to date, and posted an above league average OPS+ of 115.
His 2023 wasn't as sucessful, as he had a negative WAR through 29 games and no longer had a serviceable bat. The Brewers released Brosseau in July 2023, allowing him to sign abroad with NPB's Chiba Lotte Marines, though he wouldn't stay long in Japan.
Brosseau signed a minor league deal with the Kansas City Royals in Dec. 2023, though they released him in April of 2024. He signed with the New York Mets a few days laters and spent the remainder of last season in the minors with them before electing free agency.
There was little chance Brosseau made the active roster at the beginning of the season with Manny Machado blocking his way, and that was before Machado began his monster season.
