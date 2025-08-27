Padres on Pace to Break Single-Season Attendance Record Again
The San Diego Padres are a true spectacle at this point.
Credit the ownership group for reviving a once dormant franchise. With smart personnel decisions both in drafting and signing players, coupled with excellent player development and an overall investment in the ballclub's well-being, a game at Petco Park has a carnival-like atmosphere perhaps unrivaled with anywhere else in the game today.
Dennis Lin of The Athletic spoke specifically about last weekend's series between the Friars and the rival Los Angeles Dodgers. Lin broke down the advantage the Padres have at home — and even caught up with several players as to how significant it is to perform in front of such a lively atmosphere.
New acquisition Mason Miller feels the excitement in a major way having played formerly for the Athletics at a minor league ballpark.
“The energy [at Petco Park] is great every single night," Miller said. "As a player, you feel the energy of the game itself.”
As Lin noted, the Padres rank third in Major League Baseball in average attendance. Along with that, the Padres rank first in average percentage of capacity — meaning that there's rarely an open seat in the house.
Most significant for the franchise, the team is on pace to draw 3.4 million fans at Petco Park which would break a franchise-record (set last season).
Veteran pitcher Yu Darvish is another player thriving under the bright (and loud) lights at Petco Park. Compared to the other ballparks he's played in, there's something clearly special about the one in San Diego.
"It’s electric," Darvish said. "I’ve been to many stadiums, and there have been a lot of good stadiums, too. But just how supportive and loud this stadium is, you receive that energy and the power from the fans."
The next step for San Diego is to win a World Series. This year's team might be as well-equipped as any in recent memory to do so. Considered somewhat of a smaller market on the border of the United States and Mexico, San Diego often isn't seen as a free agent destination despite the perfect weather and wonderful culture.
However, as the fans have shown, the Padres are the premier attraction in town. For a potential free agent looking at signing in San Diego, they know they'll be playing in front of a raucous and supportive crowd.
