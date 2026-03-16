Padres Notes: $75 Million Star Linked to SD, Major Sale Prediction, Yu Darvish Plans Revealed

The San Diego Padres tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Sunday's Cactus League game. There was a bit of a scare as outfielder Samad Taylor left the game with an apparent lower leg injury. However, manager Craig Stammen revealed he was just dealing with a cramp in his calf, and the team didn't want to push him.

In other news, the Padres were named a top landing spot for a $75 million All-Star pitcher in a potential blockbuster trade this season. The Padres have major question marks surrounding their starting rotation, so the team should be interested in adding pitching over the first couple months of the season.

Additionally, there's been a major prediction regarding the Padres' upcoming sale. ESPN insider Jeff Passan predicted the Padres to sell for more than $3 billion, which would shatter the MLB record of $2.4 billion set in 2020 when Steve Cohen bought the New York Mets.

"It wouldn't surprise me if the Padres sell for a record price," Passan wrote. "After the death of beloved owner Peter Seidler and a fight for control of the franchise, the Padres are up for sale with a number of wealthy luminaries involved. Just how high the bidding goes is up to the billionaires and their desire to own a team that has shown spending money and breeding success can juice franchise values.

"Multiple sources familiar with the sale process said they expect the Padres to fetch more than $3 billion, a significant bump from the record $2.4 billion Steve Cohen paid for the New York Mets in November 2020."

Finally, Stammen recently discussed right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish's plans for the 2026 season after the veteran visited the team in Peoria, AZ during spring training. While Darvish is set to miss the entire 2026 season after undergoing elbow surgery, he's expected to spend time with the team throughout the year.

“Darvish’s visit was good,” Stammen said. “It was great to see him. His presence around camp is always wanted, always needed. And he just has such a good influence on a lot of the guys we have in the clubhouse. ... He'll be back."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Named Top Landing Spot for $75 Million Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade

Padres Predicted to Sell for More Than $3 Billion in Record-Breaking Move

Padres Manager Reveals Yu Darvish's Plans for 2026 Season

Padres Pitcher Breaks Silence on Season-Ending Surgery News

Padres Pitcher's Sudden Velocity Jump Turning Heads in Camp

Walker Buehler Credits Padres' Ruben Niebla for Getting Him Back on Track

Padres Outfielder Suffers Apparent Injury, Exits Sunday's Cactus League Game

Padres Tweets of the Day

Kruz Schoolcraft this afternoon vs. Texas on the Peoria backfields:



9 whiffs

50% Whiff Rate

FB Topped at 97



Final line: 3 IP, 0 ERs, 1 H, 1 BB, and 4 Ks, pic.twitter.com/N0xeYBRgsH — Clark Fahrenthold (@CFahrenthold11) March 15, 2026

Would Craig Stammen be intrigued by a Mason Miller vs. Fernando Tatis Jr./Manny Machado matchup in tonight’s WBC game?



His answer: pic.twitter.com/VSdq69BmuS — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) March 15, 2026

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