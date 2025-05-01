Padres Pitcher Highlighted as Breakout Ace of 2025

Nick Pivetta is 5-1 with a 1.78 ERA. He leads the NL with a .169 opponent's batting average. He's second with a 0.80 WHIP.



The Padres have nailed most of their SP acquisitions in recent years. Pivetta is pitching like the latest big hit.



Full episode: https://t.co/ugMXKlsG49 pic.twitter.com/vGiGCqP9cx