Padres Pitcher Says Every Game is 'Life or Death'
There are only two months left in the regular season, and starting pitcher Nick Pivetta is more than aware of how crucial these finals weeks are for the San Diego Padres.
The Padres have a strong hold on a National League Wild Card spot and sit five games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot in the NL West. San Diego is looking to redeem themselves in the postseason after ultimately losing the NL Division Series, despite initially leading the series.
Pivetta, who signed as a free agent with the Padres this season, has put together the best season of his career with San Diego. He has posted a career-best 2.73 ERA and 136 strikeouts across 22 starts.
The right-hander has brought an intense level of competitiveness to the Padres and told the San Diego Union-Tribune he wants to be part of helping the organization win.
“Yeah, I am competitive,” Pivetta said. “I know it gets a little nauseating sometimes. But it’s just how I run my life, and it’s what I like to be. And I hold myself to that standard of, you know, no matter what, I want that chance to help our team and be in those moments that are the most competitive. I want to be on the mound and helping us win.
Pivetta emphasized the importance of the next few months of the season. The 32-year-old has only pitched one postseason in 2021 with the Boston Red Sox but is on track to pitch in October with the Padres this season.
“In my mind, what we’re doing every game is life or death,” Pivetta said. “And it’s a very important time of the year. And I take it very seriously. I take what I do very seriously, and I care a lot about it. I care about the success of the organization, success of my teammates, the ones around me, and I want to lead by example on that.”
Pivetta has been a consistent part of the Padres’ rotation this season and has dominated on the mound. San Diego will be reactivating starting pitcher Michael King on Saturday to further strengthen the rotation.
Like Pivetta, the Padres have also shown their determination to win this season with their blockbuster trade deadline moves. San Diego upgraded where they needed to and bolstered their pitching staff with starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and closer Mason Miller.
