Inside The Padres

Padres' Joe Musgrove 'Optimistic' About Returning This Season Despite Tommy John

Gabe Smallson

Oct 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) leaves the game during the fourth inning of game two in the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
Oct 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) leaves the game during the fourth inning of game two in the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres were applauded by the baseball world for their domination at the trade deadline by president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, but one of their best pitching additions ahead of October may already be on the roster.

Right-hander Joe Musgrove underwent Tommy John surgery last October, but recently revealed that he thinks he is on track for a miraculous return this season after countless hours working to get back on the mound.

After his first substantial bullpen session since going under the knife, the All-Star reported that he felt "awesome," as a few of his teammates watched his all-fastball outing this past weekend.

More news: Padres Outfielder Elects to Leave Organization, Head to Free Agency

“It feels good for me to be able to show them that I’ve been working and that I’m getting closer and getting ready,” Musgrove said. “I know that there’s a lot of things that can happen between now and the playoffs that could derail the plan, but with how I felt yesterday, I think I’m optimistic about the chance to pitch this year – or at least a chance to be ready to pitch.”

Musgrove had a 3.88 ERA last season across 99.2 innings of work, hurling 101 strikeouts to just 23 walks.

The right-hander, who has been committed to a potential October return since spring training, has some added inspiration with his new teammates as a result of the deadline.

More news: Padres Make Shocking Roster Move, Send Down Recently-Acquired Pitcher

“I think especially with the additions of the new guys, I want to be part of this really bad,” Musgrove said. ”I feel like we have a good chance to go deep into this thing and win it all. And if we get to that point, I want to be able to say that I contributed in some fashion, whether it’s one out or an inning or a start, whatever it is, I would love to get out there and play.

"So a little antsy with that. But again, trying to, you know, rein myself in and stay to the process and keep progressing.”

Musgrove's impact isn't yet measured on the box score, but his leadership and interactions with his teammates are an invaluable part of the Padres' success this season.

Latest Padres News

feed

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News