Padres' Joe Musgrove 'Optimistic' About Returning This Season Despite Tommy John
The San Diego Padres were applauded by the baseball world for their domination at the trade deadline by president of baseball operations A.J. Preller, but one of their best pitching additions ahead of October may already be on the roster.
Right-hander Joe Musgrove underwent Tommy John surgery last October, but recently revealed that he thinks he is on track for a miraculous return this season after countless hours working to get back on the mound.
After his first substantial bullpen session since going under the knife, the All-Star reported that he felt "awesome," as a few of his teammates watched his all-fastball outing this past weekend.
“It feels good for me to be able to show them that I’ve been working and that I’m getting closer and getting ready,” Musgrove said. “I know that there’s a lot of things that can happen between now and the playoffs that could derail the plan, but with how I felt yesterday, I think I’m optimistic about the chance to pitch this year – or at least a chance to be ready to pitch.”
Musgrove had a 3.88 ERA last season across 99.2 innings of work, hurling 101 strikeouts to just 23 walks.
The right-hander, who has been committed to a potential October return since spring training, has some added inspiration with his new teammates as a result of the deadline.
“I think especially with the additions of the new guys, I want to be part of this really bad,” Musgrove said. ”I feel like we have a good chance to go deep into this thing and win it all. And if we get to that point, I want to be able to say that I contributed in some fashion, whether it’s one out or an inning or a start, whatever it is, I would love to get out there and play.
"So a little antsy with that. But again, trying to, you know, rein myself in and stay to the process and keep progressing.”
Musgrove's impact isn't yet measured on the box score, but his leadership and interactions with his teammates are an invaluable part of the Padres' success this season.
