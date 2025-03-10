Padres Play Jose Iglesias at Shortstop in Cactus League Debut
The rain that pushed back Yu Darvish's Cactus League debut also affected infielder Jose Iglesias.
After signing a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres just a week ago, Iglesias made his spring training debut at shortstop Saturday against the Cleveland Guardians.
Rather than only getting one at-bat like he was reportedly scheduled for, the Padres had him play catch-up collecting four at-bats on the backfields before playing four innings in the Cactus League game.
“That was my goal — to get on the field ASAP,” Iglesias said. “I did it. It went well. Just one day at a time. I’m excited for this opportunity and to continue to push myself to help this team in the regular season.”
Iglesias struck out in his lone official at-bat and made a play across the diamond immediately after entering the contest.
After spending last season with the New York Mets, Iglesias arrived in Peoria on Thursday and is in competition for a bench spot.
“Excited to have him,” Shildt said after Iglesias signed his deal. “Clearly a proven guy in the league. Plays multiple positions. Integral part of a lot of clubs and their success. Winning player. Very accomplished guy.
“Primarily seen him across the field in New York and Colorado. There’s some familiarity and some respect there. We’re excited to have him come in here. It is a good opportunity for him to compete for a spot on the club. That’s what we are here for.”
Iglesias is a versatile defender and can play all over the infield. He has experience playing second base, third base and shortstop. He is a proven depth piece and the Padres are excited to have him compete in camp.
“It’s all on the table,” Shildt said of the position battles.
“We have a competitive camp. We add to it with Iglesias. I think he can play second, short, and third very well. That’s a benefit of what we know coming in. This guy’s a proven defender regardless of where you put him.”
Iglesias finished last season as the New York Mets' starting second baseman and helped lead the Queens organization to the National League Championship Series. He had a .337 batting average and an .829 OPS.
