Padres Plummet in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
The San Diego Padres fell from fifth to ninth in the eight edition of Newsweek Sports' MLB Power Rankings after a disastrous six-game stretch.
The Padres fell further than any other team in the rankings after a week where the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays swept them back-to-back. The Padres scored three runs in in five games, and had a 27-inning scoreless streak heading into Thursday's series finale against the Jays. They lost 7-6 in 11 innings.
The Mariners, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants all passed the Padres in the ranking.
During this stretch, the Padres have the worst collective wRC+ in MLB, and the third-worst batting average in the league. They have walked as many times as they have scored since their series opener in Seattle. First baseman Luis Arraez, designated hitter Gavin Sheets and shortstop Xander Bogaerts are the only Padres hitting over .200 during the stretch.
Arraez has 10 hits in 25 plate appearances for the Friars during their skid, and is one of four players on the team with multiple extra-base hits. Arraez is hitting .304 this season and sits ninth in the NL in batting average.
The Padres have suffered as a result of this slump, falling to third in the National League West, three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. They sat half a game back and topped the National League Wild Card standings, leading by three games. They now hold the final spot, just one game ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals.
The Padres will need to turn things around in their next series against the Atlanta Braves to remain in serious contention despite how early it is in the season. The Dodgers have won back-to-back games, picking up steam after a hiccup against the Los Angeles Angels, and the Giants have a favorable matchup against the Washington Nationals up next.
The Braves have an impressive 15-7 home record despite a rocky start to the season, and the Padres away record of 11-13 is second-worst in the NL West, ahead of only the Colorado Rockies. The Padres will face defending NL Cy Young award winner Chris Sale in the series opener Friday evening.
