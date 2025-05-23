Padres Insider Provides Concerning Update on Yu Darvish, Who Won't Join Team This Week
The San Diego Padres are in the midst of a terrible stretch of baseball, and could use a reliable arm like Yu Darvish back on the mound.
The Friars enter Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves on a six-game losing streak. The team has fallen to third in the National League West, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.
While it seemed like Darvish was close to a return, The San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee provided a concerning update on the right-hander.
"Starting pitcher Yu Darvish is feeling some 'residual effects' from his elbow issue in spring training, and there remains no timetable for his return," Acee writes. "Multiple sources said he is not experiencing pain and that there has not been a setback, per se. ...
"But Darvish, who hit 97 mph with his fastball in that start, has told the Padres he is not feeling right."
Darvish began the season on the injured list, and the Padres never provided a firm timetable for his return. However, the veteran's return would have been quite the reinforcements for the upcoming schedule in June.
Nevertheless, it appears Darvish is still not near the finish line in his recovery, according to the latest update. The priority remains for Darvish to be in the rotation for October.
President of baseball operations A.J. Preller stressed the importance of preserving Darvish for the postseason, and being cautious not to overwork him in the summer. While it's not ideal for the right-hander to miss so much of the first-half of the year, the Padres need Darvish in order to make a deep playoff run.
