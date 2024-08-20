Padres Potential Free Agent Target May Not Be Available After All: Report
Japanese pitching sensation Roki Sasaki may not be available this winter after having second thoughts about making the jump to MLB, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
The San Diego Padres hoped to acquire Sasaki once he made the decision to leave Nippon Professional Baseball and compete in stateside baseball.
Sasaki's decision to remain in Japan come in light of a series of issues on the field this season. The phenom might be better suited to take more time in NPB, rather than rushing to the big leagues.
Sasaki's record currently stands at 6-3 with a 2.20 ERA, but his performances as of late have not been reminiscent of the phenom's best starts on the hill.
Sasaki has a 4.10 strikout-to-walk ratio, a career-low. He has retired 82 batters and added 20 walks through 69.2 innings, allowing just 52 hits.
His performance this season could be the motivation to remain in Japan. Remaining in NPB another season would give the 22-year-old time to perfect his prowess before making the to MLB.
Since Sasaki is still relatively young, the hesitant approach to switch leagues is reasonable. Sasaki and the Chiba Lotte Marines never disclosed the details of the pitcher's plans to make the jump, but there was speculation that the move would transpire in 2024.
The process of Sasaki's arrival to MLB would be anything but simple. Because Sasaki is below the age of 25, he would have to take an unprecedented route to stateside baseball.
Clubs would only be allowed to offer the right-hander a rookie contract and a measly signing bonus. Sasaki likely would've followed in the footsteps of Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani received permission from his NPB club to make the switch to MLB without having met the requisite of six years of professinal experience a player under 25 must have to gain international free agency.
If Sasaki were to follow Ohtani's route, the Marines would have to give the right-hander permission to be posted early.
San Diego is on the brink of being the top contender in the National League West, currently three games behind the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. An addition like Sasaki to the pitching rotation would be monumental. But it won't happen this year.
The Padres aren't the only clubs that have reportedly been linked to Sasaki. The Dodgers are seen as the favorites in some quarters to land the Japanese stud.
Now that Sasaki's chances of remaining in NPB appear higher, both NL West teams might need to emphasize looking stateside in order to bolster their 2025 rotations.