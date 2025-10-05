Padres Predicted to Add Front-Line Starter in Blockbuster Trade This Offseason
ESPN's Alden Gonzalez predicted the Padres to bring in a top-class starting pitcher via trade during the offseason.
The Padres could lose key rotation options in Dylan Cease and Michael King in the offseason, as well as trade deadline acquisition Nestor Cortes. If the Padres are to remain competitive going forward, they'll need to address this issue sooner rather than later.
The Padres' starting rotation sat near the middle of the road in terms of ERA in 2025, ranking 16th of 30 teams in that regard. Their FIP, however, showed the struggles of the rotation throughout the year, as they ranked 23rd in MLB. A big acquisition for the Padres could tip the scales in their favor in 2026 and lead them to first place in the NL West for the first time since 2006.
"The Padres will pay six players -- Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., Darvish, Musgrove, Machado and Pivetta -- a combined $120 million in 2026," wrote Gonzalez. "The team's success will come down to the production of those players -- along with Jackson Merrill and Mason Miller, who are still not in their prime earning years. But A.J. Preller will look for ways to acquire a front-line starting pitcher and will get creative if he has to. Last offseason, he landed Pivetta on a deal that paid him only $4 million in 2025. This offseason, that front-line starter might have to come via trade."
As it stands, the Padres will have the fourth-highest payroll in MLB in 2026, not leaving much space for them to bring in a high-end free agency option like Framber Valdez. They have several of MLB's biggest contracts, with five of the league's 100 largest contracts by AAV currently sitting on the Friars' roster.
Do the Padres Have Other Options at Starting Pitcher?
If they decide not to trade for a starting pitcher the Padres can look internally for their next rotation piece. They still have Randy Vasquez on their books, and his performances towards the end of 2025 were more than enough to secure his place on the Padres' Opening Day rotation yet again.
They also have both J.P. Sears and Miller, who came from the A's at the trade deadline. Sears didn't perform too well at the MLB level when he pitched for the Padres, so the better option of the two is Miller.
Miller's inclusion in the rotation is entirely speculative, as he has already tried his hand at starting but moved to relief after suffering a UCL sprain in 2023.
Vasquez is the only feasible option for the Padres to add to their rotation going forward, so they should look outside of the organization to address their needs.
If they can unload some expiring contracts and perhaps one of their bigger deals for a starting pitcher, they will still be in prime position to make a splash during free agency to address their position-playing departures.
