Padres' AJ Preller Puts Pressure on $280 Million Star for 2026 Season

The start of the 2026 MLB season is less than two few weeks away, and the San Diego Padres are preparing to surprise many around the league. After faltering in the postseason last year, the Padres didn't do much to improve the roster over the offseason.

Instead, the team is banking on a collection of guys to step up as the year goes on. But San Diego is also looking to its stars to lead the way, and the hope is that they can do enough to carry this unit into the playoffs.

If San Diego were to get into the playoffs, then anything would be possible. But to do this, they will need guys to play to their fullest potential.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller recently put some pressure on star infielder Xander Bogaerts. Bogaerts signed with the team a few years ago, but his time in San Diego has been a bit underwhelming considering the $280 million contract he signed.

“We’re a different team if we get the Bogaerts that we’ve seen for most of his career and for flashes here in San Diego,” Preller said. “I know he’s had a good offseason. He’s excited about that challenge and being that player. We’ve got a lot of belief in him. He’s a big part of our team, for sure, and we’re looking forward to seeing that player."

Bogaerts has been an All-Star four times in his MLB career, all coming before he came to the Padres. If this team is going to do any damage this season, Bogaerts is going to need to get back to being the All-Star that San Diego believed they signed years ago.

This past season, the veteran hit .263 with just 11 home runs and 53 runs batted in. His time in San Diego has been very hit or miss, and the Padres are likely regretting the large 11-year, $280 million contract they handed to him.

With Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. next to him, Bogaerts should be able to put together a nice season. Bogaerts may be seen as the biggest X-factor for the Padres this year, and if he can deliver, the sky could be the limit for this offensive attack.

“He’s a real bat that can hit anywhere — one to five — in a lineup and put up an .800-plus OPS. That’s a Xander Bogaerts season. And I think (if) we start getting that from the middle of the diamond, from the shortstop position — (if) he’s running, he’s moving well, he’s stealing bags and a guy that can play both sides of the ball, he changes our dynamics," Preller said. "That’s what we’re looking forward to seeing this year.”

The starting rotation for the Padres is a real problem, so the team is going to need the offense to carry much of the load throughout the year. Preller is well aware of this, which is why he has placed the high expectation on the shoulders of the former All-Star heading into the new season.

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