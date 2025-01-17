Padres Predicted to Sign All-Star, Gold Glove, World Series Winning First Baseman
It has been a quiet offseason for the San Diego Padres.
After a devastating Game 5 loss in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers, there seems to be a feeling of a loss of momentum, to say the least.
The Padres, unlike the reigning World Series champions, have not been big spenders this offseason
In fact, the Padres are reportedly shopping around some of their roster's biggest names in an effort to both acquire more talent while also shaving down the payroll.
Despite this, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter has made a blockbuster prediction for San Diego to bring in one of the game's top first basemen.
Enter, Anthony Rizzo.
This move makes a lot of sense for the Friars, and benefits Rizzo as well. The four-time Gold Glove award winner made his MLB debut wearing a Padres uniform back in 2011 and spent his first season in the majors with San Diego.
It is unlikely that the New York Yankees bring back the 35-year-old as he is coming off a down year, plus the Yankees' recent signing of Paul Goldschmidt. Returning to the West Coast where he played his first season in the majors could prove to be the difference at the twilight of Rizzo's career.
The budget-conscious Padres can also get a lot of value from a potentially smaller Rizzo contract. The Yankees previously declined his $17 million club option in November.
San Diego needs infielders and left-handed batters, and Rizzo wants to be on a championship contender to try and add to his 2016 ring with the Chicago Cubs.
Rizzo's unimpressive 2024 season saw him hit .228/.301/.335 — which are all below league-average — but the postseason is where someone like Rizzo could really benefit San Diego.
He certainly improved in October, despite fracturing two of his fingers in late September, batting .267/.421/.300 in 38 plate appearances. These numbers would be great for the power-hitting Padres as another baserunner, especially come postseason.
As a locker room presence, although not showing up on the stat sheet, Rizzo's reputation is top-notch.
Rizzo's manager in Chicago praised him during their 2016 championship run, saying, "This guy gives his time to everybody. This guy is positive to everybody he comes in contact with. He's absolutely about team.
"He's willing to carry the message of the organization and the group. He's a great teammate. Obviously, he's a very good player. I like the way he is."
More news: Padres Emerge as 'New Choice' to Land Roki Sasaki Among Executives