Padres' Randy Vasquez Not Making Strong Case to Return to MLB
San Diego Padres pitching prospect Randy Vasquez remains winless in the minor leagues this year through his fifth start with Triple-A El Paso in 2024. While pitching against Triple-A Oklahoma City, Vasquez gave up six hits and four earned runs while striking out two over four innings.
Vasquez has now dropped to 0-5 on the season as he has given up 26 earned runs across 26.2 innings. He has recorded an 8.78 ERA along with 27 strikeouts through five starts and seven games.
The 25-year-old spent much of the season with the Padres, making his Padres' debut on April 20 with a start against the Toronto Blue Jays. He played a critical role in the Padres' starting rotation, especially with the injuries to Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove, who were both either on the injured list or restricted list for over two months.
Vasquez had an up-and-down tenure in the major leagues. He would give up one earned run or fewer in some starts, but then give up as many as five or six earned runs again. Over his last three starts with the Padres across 12.2 innings, Vasquez gave up 13 hits and 10 earned runs while striking out 10.
Overall, Vasquez went 3-6 with a 4.63 ERA and 53 strikeouts across 17 starts in the major league this season.
The Padres are in need of a member to the rotation with Darvish still sidelined and the team optioning Matt Waldron to Triple-A. However, Vasquez has yet to earn a Triple-A win this season and might need more time in El Paso.
Prior to this season, Vasquez was part of the New York Yankees organization after signing with the team as an international free agent in 2018. He first played in Triple-A in 2023 with the Yankees' affiliate, going 2-7 with a 3.90 ERA and 120 strikeouts over 25 starts. He also made his MLB debut in 2023.
In five starts and 11 total games for the Yankees, Vasquez went 2-2 with a 2.87 ERA and 33 strikeouts last season. He was then traded after the season alongside Michael King, Jhony Brito, Drew Thorpe, and Kyle Higashioka as part of the trade that sent Juan Soto and Trent Grisham to the Yankees.