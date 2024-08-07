Padres Re-Sign Pitcher Who Elected Free Agency Days Ago
Just a few days after left-handed reliever Austin Davis elected free agency, he re-signed a minor league contract with the Padres, reported Robert Murray of FanSided.
The 31-year-old was designated for assignment one day after the trade deadline on July 31 then elected free agency on Saturday. He will likely head back to Triple-A to play with the El Paso Chihuahuas, according to Steve Adams of MLBTradeRumors.com.
Davis initially signed a minor league contract with San Diego on Jan. 31 as a free agent. Less than a month later, he was assigned to the Major League roster. He made seven appearances with the Padres this season, posting a 9.00 ERA with six strikeouts and five walks across seven innings. Batters averaged .240 against the southpaw.
Davis spent the majority of his time this season in Triple-A, logging a 3.10 ERA across 29 appearances. He racked up 37 strikeouts and 16 walks while allowing 19 hits and 10 earned runs in 29 innings.
The Cal State Bakersfield product was drafted as the 352nd overall pick in the 12th round of the 2014 MLB draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. He spent three seasons with the franchise, making 50 MLB appearances with the club.
Davis has six seasons of MLB experience and has played for five different teams. In addition to the Padres and Phillies, the reliever has thrown at the Major League level for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Boston Red Sox, and Minnesota Twins.
Davis has made at least seven appearances each season, except for the 2023 season. He was signed to a minor league contract and invited to spring training by the Houston Astros, but he never made an MLB appearance with the club.
In April 2023, Davis was placed on the temporarily inactive list for five days before being released by the Sugar Land Space Cowboys on June 26, 2023.
After being released from the Astros' Triple-A affiliate, Davis joined the Dominican Winter League on Nov. 27 to play with the Estrellas Orientales. Davis transitioned to a starting pitcher and made five starts in the league. He went 1-1, accruing a 2.45 ERA with 18 strikeouts and 11 walks across 18.1 innings.
The Padres acquired Tanner Scott, Jason Adam, and Bryan Hoeing for their talented bullpen at the deadline. Davis will add depth to the El Paso roster in case the Padres decide they need to call up another reliever to the Major Leagues.