Padres Recall Starting Pitcher, Option Stephen Kolek In Surprise Move
The San Diego Padres recalled left-handed pitcher Kyle Hart from Triple-A El Paso, optioning right-hander Stephen Kolek in a corresponding move on Sunday.
Hart will not serve as the starting pitcher Sunday, as the Padres announced David Morgan will get the ball for Sunday's rubber match against the Texas Rangers. However, he is likely to take over a majority of the innings.
Hart has made six appearances for the Padres this season, all of which were starts. He has a 6.66 ERA through 25.2 innings, and last appeared in MLB on May 28 against the Miami Marlins.
The Padres optioned him to Triple-A May 30 to make room on the roster for Bradgley Rodriguez, who is now back in Triple-A. Since going back to Triple-A, Hart has posted a 6.57 ERA through 24.2 innings and is allowing an opposing batting average of .311.
Kolek has been a regular in the Padres rotation since his call up May 4, and started strong in the majors this season. He pitched 14.1 innings in his first two starts, not allowing a single run and pitching the first complete game shutout of his MLB career.
As of late, however, he has not been as effective. He has allowed three or more runs in four of his last five starts, and the six earned runs he allowed in Saturday's game against the Rangers were the most he had allowed all season.
The Padres will hope Hart and Morgan can combine for a strong outing on Sunday at 6:10 p.m. PT, where they will hope to put some distance between themselves and the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card race.
