Padres' Robert Suarez Addresses Player Option, Potentially Hitting Free Agency
San Diego Padres closer Robert Suarez addressed his upcoming player option for the 2026 season and the potential of entering free agency.
Suarez has spent all four of his seasons in MLB, and was one of three Padres relievers to go to the All-Star Game in July. The Padres are the only team in MLB history to have three relievers be All-Stars in the same season.
“I’ve got to think about all of those decisions I’m going to make,” Suarez said. “And then we’ll move forward once I do. … I’m always going to be grateful for this organization. They gave me the opportunity to play here, be in the Major Leagues. I’m very grateful for them. Always will be.”
The closer reached the 40 saves mark for the first time in his career in 2025, and led the National League in the stat as well. His .904 WHIP matched a career-best, set in 2023, and ranked third best on the team. The right-hander had a 2.97 ERA in his career-high 70 appearances, marking the third time he has stayed under 3.00 through his four MLB seasons.
Suarez's option will cover both 2026 and 2027, and is worth $8 million annually. The closer, espcially at that price, is someone the Padres will want to hold onto. That being said, with the excellent bullpen they have, they may not need him in the future.
The Padres acquired Mason Miller at the trade deadline from the Athletics, and the young flamethrower showed just how good he can be with the Padres this season. Through 22 appearances with the Padres in 2025, Miller had just a 0.77 ERA, allowing two runs in 23.1 innings. He also showed out in the postseason, striking out all eight batters he faced.
Miller filled the closer role with the A's, recording 48 saves over the past two seasons with them, and also converted two of his three opportunities with San Diego.
Along with Miller, the Padres also have Jason Adam and Adrian Morejon, who joined Suarez in Atlanta for the All-Star Game. The duo made 140 combined appearances, and both had ERAs hovering right around 2.00.
With the Padres' depth in the bullpen, Suarez isn't a necessity, though he'd be nice to have. If the closer does test free agency though, the Padres could very well move on if he demands too much.
