Padres Scratch Ha-Seong Kim Ahead of Pittsburgh Series Opener
The San Diego Padres were planning to bat Ha-Seong Kim sixth for the opener of their three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday at PNC Park.
However, he was a late scratch, as relayed by Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune:
Kim is batting .223 with a .679 OPS (on base plus slugging) this season. The reigning National League Gold Glove award winner at second base, Kim has missed only two games this season. His 111 games played through Tuesday co-leads the team.
Kevin Acee, the Padres' beat writer for the San Diego Union-Tribune, added context to the news.
Kim was scratched with triceps soreness, according to Acee, and he perhaps could not have picked a better game to miss. Inclement weather in the Pittsburgh area is threatening the game's scheduled 3:40 start time.
Earlier Tuesday, the New York Yankees' home game against the Los Angeles Angels was also postponed.
According to A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com, Kim began feeling the soreness in his right triceps on Monday and the feeling continued when he took swings earlier in the day Tuesday.
Apparently manager Mike Shildt believed Kim could recover in time to start against Pirates left-hander Bailey Falter, and wrote his name on the original lineup card.
Instead, Cassavell reports, Tyler Wade will start at shortstop and bat ninth instead.
Wade, a veteran utility player, has appeard in 66 games with the Padres this season, slashing .233/.307/.252. He's stolen seven bases in eight attempts.
Although he does not possess Kim's power at the plate, Wade is able to fill in capably at shortstop while adding speed on the bases that few possess.
According to Statcast's sprint speed metric, Wade is the Padres' second-fastest player.
Kim might have benefitted from a day off regardless of his health.
In his last five games — the entirety of the Padres' last homestand against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies — Kim is 0 for 16 with two walks. His last hit came July 28 in Baltimore.
Kim hasn't hit a home run since June 22. He's seen his slugging percentage fall 33 points, from .390 to .357, in that span.
PNC Park is among Kim's favorite places to hit since he left South Korea for MLB prior to the 2021 season. In 10 games (nine starts) on the park overlooking the Allegheny River, Kim is hitting .290 (11 for 38) with two home runs and two doubles.